COLUMBUS, OHIO — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $10.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of The View on Grant, an 86-unit apartment complex in Columbus. The property, situated in the Discovery District, is an adaptive reuse of a former five-story steel pressing factory. The community features a public café and a 43-space, automatic stacked parking garage. Zach Shope of Colliers originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, VOG Owner LLC.