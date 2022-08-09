REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $11.2M Construction Loan for Minnesota Affordable Housing Complex

Known as 42nd & Central, the project will include 62 affordable housing units.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $11.2 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of 42nd & Central in Columbia Heights, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The project will consist of 62 affordable housing units, all of which will be restricted to residents who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness room, playground, bike station, dog run, storage lockers and package room. The loan features a 40-year term. Reuter Walton Development was the borrower.

