Hummingbird Heights consists of 108 units across 21 buildings.
Colliers Mortgage Provides $11M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Union, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

UNION, MO. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Hummingbird Heights, a 108-unit multifamily property in Union, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. The garden-style community is comprised of 21 buildings. Adrian Hartman of Colliers originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Hummingbird Heights LLC. According to Colliers, the refinancing enabled ownership to recoup a portion of equity deployed during development, reposition conventional debt to nonrecourse freeing up future development borrowing capabilities, and boost cash flow due to the longer amortization and interest-only period.

