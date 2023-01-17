Colliers Mortgage Provides $12.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Iowa Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

District 29 Apartments and Townhomes features 118 units.

FORT DODGE, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $12.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of District 29 Apartments and Townhomes in Fort Dodge, about 90 miles north of Des Moines. The 118-unit property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units as well as two- and three-bedroom townhome units. Amenities include a fitness center, community room, mail room and dog park. The loan features a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, District 29 Apartments LLC.