GARLAND, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $13.9 million HUD-insured construction loan for Urban Village at Rosehill, a 104-unit apartment project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park, business center, fitness center and a community room. Jeff Rogers of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.