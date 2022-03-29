Colliers Mortgage Provides $14.9M Loan for Construction of New Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota

The 120-room hotel will be located across from the Xcel Energy Center.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage | Commercial Finance has provided a $14.9 million loan for the construction of Courtyard by Marriott-Gateway St. Paul. The 120-room hotel will be situated across from the Xcel Energy Center, a downtown arena. The Xcel Energy Center is home to more than 150 sporting and entertainment events each year. Loan terms and the borrower were not disclosed.