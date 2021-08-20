Colliers Mortgage Provides $15.9M HUD Loan for Multifamily Development in Grand Junction, Colorado

Located in Grand Junction, Colo., Village Cooperative of Grand Junction will feature 62 residences restricted to residents ages 62 or older.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. — Colliers Mortgage, part of Colliers International | U.S., has closed a $15.9 million HUD 213 loan for the new construction of Village Cooperative of Grand Junction, an age-restricted cooperative project in Grand Junction.

The 62-unit property will be age restricted to residents with heads of household 62 years of age or older. The community will include community decks, outdoor fire pits, interior bar areas and a fitness center.

The 40-year, fully amortizing loan was arranged for the borrower, Village Cooperative of Grand Junction.