Colliers Mortgage Provides $16.5M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $16.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Chandler, a 164-unit multifamily property located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a playground. Robert Siddall, William Givens, Shawn Givens and Ken Higgins of Colliers Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a five-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. The borrower was Dallas-based private equity firm Reap Capital.