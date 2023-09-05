Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Colliers Mortgage Provides $16.5M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $16.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Chandler, a 164-unit multifamily property located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a playground. Robert Siddall, William Givens, Shawn Givens and Ken Higgins of Colliers Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a five-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. The borrower was Dallas-based private equity firm Reap Capital.

You may also like

RobotLAB Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in Southlake,...

Milhaus, Banyan Residential Break Ground on $117M Multifamily...

Orion Investment Real Estate Negotiates $87.8M Sale of...

Gantry Arranges $11M Refinancing for Four-Building Cumberland Industrial...

View Living Sells Multifamily Property in Westchester County,...

MEB, Raintree Investment Open Willow 38 Townhomes in...

SCOPE Brokers $13.3M Sale of Student Housing Community...

How to Navigate Complex Regulatory Changes, Lender Offerings...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 456-Unit Elm Apartments in...