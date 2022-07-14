Colliers Mortgage Provides $16.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Rivers Edge Apartments was built in 2020.

OTSEGO, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $16.5 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Rivers Edge Apartments in Otsego, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The 97-unit apartment complex was built in 2020. Amenities include a community room, fitness studio, picnic areas and onsite maintenance. The loan features a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization.