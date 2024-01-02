Colliers Mortgage Provides $16.8M in HUD-Insured Financing for San Antonio Affordable Housing Project

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers Mortgage has provided $16.8 million in HUD-insured, construction-to-permanent financing for Culebra Road Apartments, a 199-unit affordable housing project in San Antonio. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of which will be subject to income restrictions, and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, business center, clubhouse, activities room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jeff Rogers of Colliers Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a 40-year term. The borrower was an entity doing business as Culebra Road Apartments LP.