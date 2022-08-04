REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $17.7M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Active Adult Project Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $17.7 million HUD-insured construction loan for Village Cooperative of Century Hills, a 55-unit active adult project in North Richland Hills, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The property will be reserved for renters age 62 and above. Units will range in size from 889 to 1,770 square feet, and amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, arts and crafts room, reading areas and garden plots. The borrower was not was not disclosed.

