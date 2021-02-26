REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

Crossroads at Elm Creek features 98 units.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $18.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove. The 98-unit apartment complex rises three stories. Amenities include a fire pit, children’s play area, outdoor seating, a fitness center, coffee bar, community room and storage lockers. Peak Capital Partners LLC was the borrower. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

