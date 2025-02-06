Thursday, February 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ColoradoDevelopmentLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Colliers Mortgage Provides $19.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Erie, Colorado

by Amy Works

ERIE, COLO. — The Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage has provided a $19.3 million HUD 213 loan for the construction of Village Cooperative of Erie, an age-restricted cooperative residential property in Erie. The borrower is Village Cooperative of Erie.

The property will feature 64 one-, two- and two-bedroom plus den units with stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities will include underground heated parking, a fitness center, community room with serving kitchen and private meeting room, hobby room, parcel/mail room, on-site management, an elevator, community deck and garden plots.

You may also like

RAF Pacifica Group Completes 146,000 SF Industrial Complex...

Linbeck Completes $25M Lower School for Fort Worth...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 302-Unit Lakeshore at Preston Apartments...

MLG Capital Acquires 336-Unit Summit Crossing Multifamily Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $11.3M Refinancing for Office...

Kroger Buys 14 Acres in Little Elm, Texas,...

Invel Capital Acquires Waldwick Station Apartments in Northern...

REDCOM Completes 22-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Westfield,...

Lee & Associates Report: Final Quarter 2024 Net...