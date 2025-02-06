Colliers Mortgage Provides $19.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Erie, Colorado

ERIE, COLO. — The Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage has provided a $19.3 million HUD 213 loan for the construction of Village Cooperative of Erie, an age-restricted cooperative residential property in Erie. The borrower is Village Cooperative of Erie.

The property will feature 64 one-, two- and two-bedroom plus den units with stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities will include underground heated parking, a fitness center, community room with serving kitchen and private meeting room, hobby room, parcel/mail room, on-site management, an elevator, community deck and garden plots.