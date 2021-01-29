Colliers Mortgage Provides $20.4M in HUD Financing for Three Seniors Housing Properties in Kansas, Minnesota

KANSAS AND MINNESOTA — Colliers Mortgage has provided three separate HUD 223(a)(7) loans totaling $20.4 million for the refinancing of three seniors housing properties in Kansas and Minnesota. The properties include Village Cooperative of Albert Lea and Village Cooperative of Red Wing in Minnesota as well as Village Cooperative of Lawrence in Kansas. The three communities total 146 units. By refinancing the properties, the borrowers were able to reduce the interest rate on each loan and generate substantial annual savings, according to Colliers. The two loans for the Minnesota properties carry 38-year terms and the Kansas loan features a 40-year term.