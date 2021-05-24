Colliers Mortgage Provides $20.8M Loan for Refinancing of Rana Village Apartments in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Built in 2019, Rana Village includes 113 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $20.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Rana Village, a 113-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis. The six-story building was constructed in 2019. Amenities include a playground, fitness center, business center and covered parking. The fixed-rate loan features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Rana Village LLC was the borrower.