The property will feature 105 units.
Colliers Mortgage Provides $21.6M Loan for Construction of Seniors Housing Complex in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $21.6 million construction loan for an independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing property in Michigan. The project will feature 105 units in a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a main dining room, bistro, lounge and large community spaces. The loan features a 48-month term with one 12-month extension option. Christopher Fenton and Catherine Eby of Colliers Mortgage, along with Nick Skarich and Kevin McMahon of Colliers Funding, originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

