Colliers Mortgage Provides $23.4M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Facility in Oxford, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Stonegate at Wildwood

Stonegate at Wildwood will be a two-story property located on an approximately 3.9-acre parcel within an area commonly known as The Villages.

OXFORD, FLA. — Colliers Mortgage | Commercial Finance, a division of Colliers, has provided a $23.4 million construction loan for Stonegate at Wildwood, a 130-unit seniors housing development in Oxford, approximately 50 miles northwest of downtown Orlando. The borrower is Stonegate Development Co.

Stonegate at Wildwood will be a two-story property located on an approximately 3.9-acre parcel within an area commonly known as The Villages, a large master-planned, age-restricted community.

