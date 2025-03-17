Colliers Mortgage Provides $24M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Senior Living Community

MANKATO, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $24 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Pillars of Mankato, a 118-unit senior living community in southern Minnesota’s Mankato. The property, situated on nearly 4 acres, provides assisted living and memory care. Amenities and services include 24-hour care, full-service dining, housekeeping, community and activity rooms, a library, beauty salon and fully landscaped outdoor space with putting green. Sam Butler of Colliers Mortgage originated the 35-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Tunbridge Peak LLC.