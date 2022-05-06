Colliers Mortgage Provides $25.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Seniors Housing Community

The Winslow features 172 affordable units.

WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of The Winslow in West St. Paul. The 172-unit affordable seniors housing community rises four stories. Units are restricted to persons age 62 and above and who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a clubroom, theater, fitness center, salon, game room and outdoor deck. An entity doing business as WSP Senior Housing I LLLP was the borrower. The fixed-rate loan is fully amortized over 35 years. Colliers Mortgage previously provided a construction loan for the property in 2018.