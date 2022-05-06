REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $25.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

The Winslow features 172 affordable units.

WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of The Winslow in West St. Paul. The 172-unit affordable seniors housing community rises four stories. Units are restricted to persons age 62 and above and who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a clubroom, theater, fitness center, salon, game room and outdoor deck. An entity doing business as WSP Senior Housing I LLLP was the borrower. The fixed-rate loan is fully amortized over 35 years. Colliers Mortgage previously provided a construction loan for the property in 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  