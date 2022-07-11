Colliers Mortgage Provides $25.4M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Multifamily Project

The Draper in Garland will total 155 units.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25.4 million HUD-insured construction loan for The Draper, a 155-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The Draper will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom, market-rate units. Colliers arranged the loan, which carries a 40-year term and amortization schedule, through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program. The borrower was an entity doing business as GFNT Opportunity II LP.