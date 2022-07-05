REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $26.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Multifamily Conversion Project in Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The former high school will be transformed into 122 apartment units.

DULUTH, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $26.4 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the historic Duluth Central High School in Minnesota. The 128-year-old building will be transformed into a 122-unit, mixed-income multifamily development known as Zenith. Amenities will include a gym, community lounge, game den, golf simulator, library, package room, patio and coworking area. The loan features a 40-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as Saturday Zenith LLC was the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  