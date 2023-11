LITTLE CANADA, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $26.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Montreal Courts Apartments in Little Canada, a northern suburb of St. Paul. The 444-unit multifamily property features a pool, fitness center, community room, playground and laundry facilities. Tony Carlson and Ben Fazendin of Colliers Mortgage originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.