OMAHA, NEB. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $29.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Highline Apartments in Omaha. The 306-unit apartment complex consists of two buildings connected by a covered parking garage. Amenities include rooftop decks, basketball courts, a business center, fitness center, outdoor pool and clubhouse. Brett Olson and Jeff Witt of Colliers Mortgage originated the 10-year loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term.