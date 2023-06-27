Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Beacon-on-Westmoreland-DeSoto-Texas
The Beacon on Westmoreland in DeSoto totals 194 units. The property was built in 2021.
Colliers Mortgage Provides $29M HUD-Insured Refinancing of Multifamily Property in DeSoto, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DESOTO, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $29 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit multifamily property in DeSoto, a southern suburb of Dallas. The complex was completed in 2021 and consists of seven residential buildings and a leasing office/clubhouse. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and walking trails. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the 35-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was not disclosed.

