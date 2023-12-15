Colliers Mortgage Provides $3.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Community in Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $3.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Ewing Square Townhomes in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. The 23-unit affordable housing community features three- and four-bedroom units, all of which are covered by a Section 8 HAP contract. Amenities include a playground and a clubhouse with a business center. Frank Hogan of Colliers Mortgage originated the 35-year loan, which features a 35-year amortization schedule. The borrower was Ewing Square Acquisition Partners LP, an affiliate of Vitus Group LLC.