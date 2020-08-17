REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $3.2M HUD Loan for Refinancing of Nebraska Apartment Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Old Walnut Apartments was converted from an educational institution to multifamily housing in 2004.

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $3.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Old Walnut Apartments in Grand Island, about 90 miles west of Lincoln. The property was converted from an educational institution to multifamily housing in 2004. The apartment community features 89 units, 88 of which are restricted to residents who earn up to 41.6 percent of the area median income. Walnut Housing LLC was the borrower. The loan is fully amortized over 35 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  