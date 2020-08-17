Colliers Mortgage Provides $3.2M HUD Loan for Refinancing of Nebraska Apartment Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $3.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Old Walnut Apartments in Grand Island, about 90 miles west of Lincoln. The property was converted from an educational institution to multifamily housing in 2004. The apartment community features 89 units, 88 of which are restricted to residents who earn up to 41.6 percent of the area median income. Walnut Housing LLC was the borrower. The loan is fully amortized over 35 years.