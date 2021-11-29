Colliers Mortgage Provides $3.7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Kearney, Nebraska

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Park Meadow Apartments includes 84 units.

KEARNEY, NEB. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $3.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Park Meadow Apartments in central Nebraska’s Kearney. The 84-unit apartment community is situated near local parks, dining, shopping and entertainment spots. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies. The 12-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. Park Meadow Partners LLC was the borrower.