Colliers Mortgage Provides $3.8M Loan for Refinancing of Iowa Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The 49-unit property was built in 2019.

SPIRIT LAKE, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $3.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Tallgrass Village II in northern Iowa’s Spirit Lake. Built in 2019, the 49-unit multifamily property consists of one two-story apartment building and three two-story townhome buildings. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as Tallgrass Village II LLC was the borrower.