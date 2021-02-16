REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $32.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment Refinancing in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $32.5 million HUD 223(a)(7) loan for the refinancing of Third North Apartments in Minneapolis. The 204-unit apartment complex was built in 2014. The new loan features a 40-year amortization schedule, a lower interest rate and a lower mortgage insurance premium, resulting in annual cash flow savings, according to Colliers. Third North LLC was the borrower.

