Colliers Mortgage Provides $32.9M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Decatur, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DECATUR, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $32.9 million HUD-insured construction loan for Deer Park Apartments, a 204-unit multifamily property in Decatur, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, game room, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

