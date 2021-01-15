REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $38.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Construction of Affordable Housing Property in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Aster House Apartments is slated to open in summer 2022.

EAGAN, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $38.5 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the land acquisition and construction financing of Aster House Apartments, a 204-unit affordable housing property in Eagan. The project is slated to open in summer 2022. All units will be restricted to residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. The loan is fully amortized over 40 years. The borrower was Eagan AH I LLLP.

In addition to the HUD-insured first mortgage, the project will receive equity from the sale of low-income housing tax credits and funds from the Dakota County Community Development Agency Housing Opportunities Enhancement program. Colliers Securities LLC also underwrote tax-exempt bonds for the project.

