Colliers Mortgage Provides $4.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Property in Minnesota

Rosa Place in Mankato features 60 units.

MANKATO, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage’s Minneapolis office has provided a $4.3 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Rosa Place in Mankato, about 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis. The 60-unit affordable housing property was built in 2019 using 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) proceeds. All units are reserved for households that earn up to 50 percent of area median income. Velair Property Management LLC manages the property. Rosa Place LP was the borrower. The 35-year loan is fully amortizing.