Colliers Mortgage Provides $4.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Corpus Christi Affordable Housing Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Avanti at Greenwood in Corpus Christi totals 81 units that carry a variety of income-restriction thresholds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $4.5 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Avanti at Greenwood, an 81-unit affordable housing complex in Corpus Christi. The property offers units for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income, as well as a handful or market-rate apartments. Jeff Rogers of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan, which carries a term and amortization schedule of 35 years, on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Avanti at Greenwood LP.