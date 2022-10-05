REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $4.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Corpus Christi Affordable Housing Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Avanti-at-Greenwood-Corpus-Christi

Avanti at Greenwood in Corpus Christi totals 81 units that carry a variety of income-restriction thresholds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $4.5 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Avanti at Greenwood, an 81-unit affordable housing complex in Corpus Christi. The property offers units for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income, as well as a handful or market-rate apartments. Jeff Rogers of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan, which carries a term and amortization schedule of 35 years, on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Avanti at Greenwood LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  