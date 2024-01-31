Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Colliers Mortgage Provides $41.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Multifamily Property in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $41.8 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park, fitness center, sports court, coworking space, coffee bar, lounge, fitness center and package handling services. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

