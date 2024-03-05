Colliers Mortgage Provides $49M Agency Loan for Refinancing of North Austin Apartment Community

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $49 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Ascent North, a 460-unit apartment community in North Austin. The newly renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, media lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, resident clubhouse and a dog park. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the 60-month loan on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based SPI Advisory.