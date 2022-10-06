REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $5.2M Acquisition Loan for Forest Park Apartments in Springfield, Tennessee

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Forest Park Apartments is an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield, Tenn.

SPRINGFIELD, TENN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield, about 30 miles north of Nashville. Zach Shope of Colliers Mortgage’s Atlanta office originated the 10-year, Fannie Mae loan on behalf of the repeat borrower client, an entity doing business in this transaction as Forest Park TN LLC. Built in 1978, Forest Park comprises six two-story apartment buildings and features a playground and basketball court, according to Apartments.com.

