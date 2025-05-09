Colliers Mortgage Provides $55.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Denton Multifamily Project

DENTON, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $55.9 million HUD-insured loan for the construction of Millennium Crest, a 245-unit multifamily project that will be located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property will offer 20 studios, 155 one-bedroom units and 70 two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop lounge and a dog park. Kevin Gould of Colliers Mortgage originated the debt, which carries a 40-year term and amortization schedule, on behalf of the developer, an entity doing business as Millennium Crest LP.