Colliers Mortgage Provides $6.4M Fannie Mae Loan for Multifamily Acquisition in Sherman

Northridge Villas in Sherman totals 101 units. The property was built in 1969.

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $6.4 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Northridge Villas, a 101-unit multifamily asset located in the North Texas city of Sherman. The property was built in 1969 and renovated in 2019. Amenities include a pool, playground, pet park and onsite laundry facilities. Colliers originated the loan, which carried a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, 3013 Northridge Villas LLC.

