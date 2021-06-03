Colliers Mortgage Provides $6.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex Near St. Paul

The 36-unit Mahtomedi Flats was built in 2018.

MAHTOMEDI, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $6.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Mahtomedi Flats in Mahtomedi, a northeast suburb of St. Paul. Built in 2018, the 36-unit apartment complex features a community room, fitness center, storage space and grills. The loan carries a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Victoria Properties Group LLC, Wash N Fill Properties Minnesota LLC, Wash N Fill Property Champlin LLC and Wash N Fill Property New Brighton LLC were the borrowers.