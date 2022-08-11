REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $7.3M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7.3 million HUD-insured construction loan for Avenue at Sycamore Park, a multifamily project in Fort Worth that will add 91 affordable housing units and 17 market-rate residences to the local supply. The project’s affordable component will include units for renters earning 30, 50 or 60 percent or less of the area median income. Jeff Rogers of Colliers Mortgage originated the financing through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as CSH Avenue at Sycamore Park Ltd. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

