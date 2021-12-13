REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $7.3M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Spencer, Iowa

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Windcrest Village II was built in 2020.

SPENCER, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Windcrest Village II in the northwest Iowa town of Spencer. The 93-unit multifamily property, built in 2020, features a fitness center, dog park and community center. The seven-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as Windcrest Village II LLC was the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  