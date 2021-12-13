Colliers Mortgage Provides $7.3M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Spencer, Iowa
SPENCER, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Windcrest Village II in the northwest Iowa town of Spencer. The 93-unit multifamily property, built in 2020, features a fitness center, dog park and community center. The seven-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as Windcrest Village II LLC was the borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.