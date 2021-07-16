Colliers Mortgage Provides $7.9M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, ILL. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Marywood Apartments in Aurora. The 116-unit apartment complex, constructed from 1967 to 1971, includes 10 garden-style buildings. Amenities include onsite laundry facilities and a playground. The 10-year loan is fully amortizing. Marywood Housing LLC was the borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.