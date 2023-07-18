Colliers Mortgage Provides $7M HUD-Insured Loan for Rehabilitation of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the rehabilitation of a 57-unit affordable housing portfolio in Minneapolis. The portfolio is comprised of two properties: Talmage Green (26 units), and Oakland Square (31 units). All the units are covered by project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contracts, which have been renewed with 20-year terms. The portfolio is comprised of a variety of walk-up units, townhome units and single-family units. The properties will undergo $8.1 million in renovation work, including dwelling unit and community space upgrades. In addition to the 40-year HUD loan, the project will utilize 4 percent low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds. David Mullen of Colliers Securities LLC, an affiliate of Colliers Mortgage, underwrote the bonds. Talmage Oakland LP was the borrower. Trellis Management Co. will continue to serve as property manager.