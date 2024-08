CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $8.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of East Johnson Apartments, an 86-unit market-rate community in Clarksville, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville. Zach Shope of Colliers Mortgage’s Atlanta office originated the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as East Johnson LLC.

Built in 2023, East Johnson Apartments features amenities including electric vehicle charging stations and a dog park.