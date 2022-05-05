Colliers Mortgage Provides $8.8M Fannie Mae Loan for Tindall Park Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $8.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Tindall Park at South Park Apartment Homes, a 37-unit, market-rate multifamily property located at 6023 Tindall Park Road in Charlotte. The loan carries a five-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower is Los Angeles-based Summit Equity Investments. Built in 2017, Tindall Park at South Park is a pet-friendly property featuring conference rooms, a library, 24/7 gym, onsite property management, community-wide Wi-Fi, elevator and a lounge.