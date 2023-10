WARNER ROBINS, GA. — Colliers Mortgage has provided an $8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Skylar Pointe Apartment Homes, a 112-unit multifamily community located in Warner Robins. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, swimming pool, playground, laundry facility and picnic areas. The seven-year financing features a 30-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as ATL21WR Owner LLC was the borrower.