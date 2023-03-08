REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides $9.9M Agency Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Apartments

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $9.9 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Ventura Apartment Homes, a 111-unit multifamily complex located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Built in 2003, the garden-style property consists of 10 three-story buildings and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the seven-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as LM-Ventura LLC.





