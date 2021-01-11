Colliers Mortgage Provides Acquisition Financing for 152-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Dallas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for Centerville Crossing Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2003, the market-rate property consists of 14 two-story buildings and a single-story leasing office. Colliers Mortgage provided the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 834 Centerville Crossing LLC.