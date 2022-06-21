REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides Acquisition Loan for Brookefield Apartments in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Loans, Southeast

Built in 2020, Brookefield Apartment Homes features attached garages, 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, dog park and a pet wash station.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Brookefield Apartment Homes, a 91-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Elizabethtown. Built in 2020, the property features attached garages, 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, dog park and a pet wash station. Colliers Mortgage and partner Old Capital Lending provided the undisclosed amount of financing to the borrower, an entity doing business as BFA202 LLC. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

