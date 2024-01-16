Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 100-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of Northwood Apartment Homes, a 100-unit multifamily complex in Fort Worth. Built in 1972, the garden-style property consists of six two-story buildings and one clubhouse, as well as onsite laundry facilities and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the five-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was not disclosed.